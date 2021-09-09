Detroit Lions trending to be without key starter for Week 1 matchup vs. 49ers

According to a report from Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the Detroit Lions could be without one of their key players for their week one matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

Birkett is reporting that Lions TE T.J. Hockenson is talking as if left tackle Taylor Decker will miss Sunday’s game.

If Decker is out, rookie Penei Sewell could fill in at left tackle while Matt Nelson plays right tackle.

T.J. Hockenson talking like Lions will not have Taylor Decker on Sunday, said “next man up” with Matt Nelson, called Sewell a baller and said he’s ready for LT if it shakes that way — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) September 9, 2021