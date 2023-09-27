Detroit Lions troll Green Bay Packers with uniform combo for Thursday Night Football [Photo]

Detroit Sports Nation Logo

In less than 24 hours, our Detroit Lions will be back at Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football. As you probably remember, the last time the Lions traveled to Lambeau was in Week 18 of the 2022 season. Though the Lions had already been eliminated from playoff contention, they had a chance to knock the Packers out of contention, and that is exactly what they did. Just moments ago, the Lions revealed their uniform combo for Thursday night's game, and while doing so, they took a shot at the Packers.

Lions Uniform Combo vs. Packers

As you can see, the Lions will be wearing their all-white uniform combo for their Thursday Night Football matchup vs. the Packers. Of course, those are the exact same uniforms the Lions wore when they killed the Packers' hopes of making the NFL Playoffs last season.

“Had to do it to 'em,” the Lions tweeted as they unveiled their uniform combo!

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Lions Return to Lambeau: The Detroit Lions are set to face the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field once again, reminiscent of their Week 18 showdown in the 2022 season.
  2. Uniform Choice: The Lions have chosen to wear their all-white uniform combo for Thursday Night Football, the same attire they donned when they thwarted the Packers' playoff aspirations last season.
  3. Taking a Shot: In a playful jab at their division rivals, the Lions tweeted, “Had to do it to 'em,” as they revealed their uniform choice, invoking memories of their previous victory over the Packers.
Bottom Line: Back For More!

As the Lions prepare for another clash at Lambeau Field, their choice of attire and playful tweet serve as a reminder of their ability to disrupt the Packers' playoff hopes in the past. It adds an extra layer of intrigue to the upcoming Thursday Night Football matchup, where the Lions aim to replicate their success and leave a lasting impression on their division rivals once again.

