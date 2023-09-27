3 Green Bay Packers starters ruled OUT vs. Detroit Lions

We are now less than 24 hours away from watching our Detroit Lions take on the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Thursday Night Football. The Bay Packers have been hit with a wave of injuries that will impact their Week 4 matchup against the Lions. In fact, the Packers have already ruled out 3 starters for Thursday night's game.

Injury Woes for Packers

The Green Bay Packers are heading into their clash with the Detroit Lions without three crucial starters. Following a short turnaround from their Week 3 victory over the New Orleans Saints, the Packers had several key players dealing with injuries. While there is hope that Christian Watson and Aaron Jones might be available, the team is preparing to play without a couple of key offensive linemen.

As reported by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Packers have already ruled out David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins, and De'Vondre Campbell. This marks the second consecutive week that Bakhtiari and Jenkins will be sidelined together. Bakhtiari has been out of action since sustaining an injury against the Chicago Bears in Week 1. These absences are significant blows to the Packers' lineup.

The Bottom Line – Seizing Control

From a Detroit Lions perspective, this matchup against the Packers takes on immense significance. Both teams, now sitting at 2-1, share the top spot in the NFC North. The outcome of Thursday's game will not only impact the immediate standings but also keep the victor in a position of control over their destiny in the division. The Lions have a golden opportunity to assert themselves and shape their own path to success.