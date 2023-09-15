Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions uniform combo for Week 2 matchup vs. Seattle Seahawks

Check out the Detroit Lions uniform combo for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks.

On Sunday afternoon, Ford Field will be rocking like it has never rocked before when the Detroit Lions host the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2 of the 2023 regular season. The Lions will look to move to 2-0 on the season, while the Seahawks will be trying to avoid an 0-2 start. On Friday night, the Lions released their uniform combo for their matchup against the Seahawks.

What Uniform Combo Will the Detroit Lions Wear?

The Lions have unveiled their uniform combo for their Week 2 matchup against the Seahawks, and as you can see below, they will be wearing their blue jersey with silver pants and blue socks.

Detroit Lions Uniform Combo

Look Familiar?

The Lions also wore this same uniform combo when they lost to the Seahawks at Ford Field in 2022. Hopefully, the Lions' defense plays much better than they did during that game, as they gave up a whopping 555 yards and 48 points. On the bright side, the Lions offense racked up 520 yards and 45 points.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. High Stakes Game: Ford Field will be electric as the Detroit Lions host the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2 of the 2023 regular season. The Lions aim to maintain their winning momentum and move to a 2-0 record, while the Seahawks are striving to avoid a challenging 0-2 start.
  2. Uniform Combo Revealed: The Lions have unveiled their uniform combination for this critical matchup. They will be donning their blue jerseys paired with silver pants and blue socks.
  3. Deja Vu from 2022: Interestingly, the Lions wore this same uniform combo in their 2022 game against the Seahawks at Ford Field. During that encounter, the Lions' defense faced challenges, giving up 555 yards and 48 points. On the bright side, the Lions' offense showed promise, accumulating 520 yards and scoring 45 points.
Bottom Line: A New Year, A Different Result… Hopefully!

As the Lions and Seahawks prepare to clash at Ford Field, the stakes are high for both teams. The choice of uniform combo, reminiscent of their previous encounter, adds an intriguing layer of nostalgia and anticipation to the game. The Lions will be aiming for defensive improvements to avoid a repeat of their 2022 performance, while their potent offense looks to continue its impressive display.

