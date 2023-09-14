Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Why Penei Sewell could switch positions for Detroit Lions matchup vs. Seahawks

Find out why Penei Sewell could switch positions for this Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Why Penei Sewell could switch positions for Detroit Lions matchup vs. Seahawks

As the Detroit Lions basked in the glow of their impressive victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL regular season, a shadow of concern loomed over their offensive line. The win was certainly cause for celebration, but it may have come at a cost as LT Taylor Decker exited the locker room in a walking boot. Decker's absence from practice a week later has cast doubt on his availability for this Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Why it Matters

Lions head coach Dan Campbell is set to address the media on Friday morning, and that's when we'll hopefully receive clarity on Decker's status. If Decker is unable to take the field, it's likely that the Lions will turn to RT Penei Sewell, the talented lineman who garnered attention as the team's top draft pick. Sewell would make the switch from right to left tackle, a position he's familiar with, thanks to his rookie season experience when Decker missed time due to a finger injury.

Penei Sewell On the Move?

This potential shift underscores the versatility and adaptability of Sewell, who has already showcased his ability to play on both sides of the offensive line. While it's never ideal to see a key player sidelined, the Lions can take some solace in the fact that they have a capable replacement in Sewell.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. LT Taylor Decker's absence from practice has raised concerns about his availability for the Lions' upcoming game against the Seahawks.
  2. If Decker can't play, Penei Sewell is expected to shift from right tackle to left tackle, a position he has experience playing.
  3. Coach Dan Campbell's announcement on Friday will provide clarity on the situation, and Lions fans are hoping for Decker's return to the lineup.

Bottom Line: Hoping for the best, preparing for the worst

As the Detroit Lions approach their matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, the status of LT Taylor Decker remains uncertain. While the team has a reliable option in Penei Sewell to fill the void, everyone involved is undoubtedly hoping for a swift recovery for Decker. In football, as in life, the mantra remains: hope for the best, but always be prepared for the worst.

