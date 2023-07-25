Detroit Lions unveil ‘The Pride Unleashed’

The Detroit Lions have decided to merge two passions – pet lovers and football fans – by launching their first-ever pet community named ‘The Pride Unleashed'. Sponsored by Strategic Staffing Solutions, this community aims to unite Lions' fans and their canine companions in an unprecedented season-long celebration.

According to Emily Griffin, the Lions' Senior Vice President of Marketing and Brand, this initiative not only acknowledges the vital role pets play in their owners' lives but also adds a unique and entertaining element to the fan experience. Members of The Pride Unleashed can look forward to exclusive merchandise, events, experiences, and prizes, in addition to featuring opportunities across various Lions' promotional platforms.

“We couldn’t be more excited to launch The Pride Unleashed,” said Lions Senior Vice President, Marketing and Brand Emily Griffin. “This community will bring together Lions fans who share a passion for their pups and their team. We know pets are part of the family and now they can be a part of the fan experience as well.”

Strategic Staffing Solutions CEO Cynthia Pasky expressed her excitement at the launch, mentioning the additional benefit for their community partner, the Michigan Humane Society, and the dogs up for adoption.

“As business partners with the Detroit Lions, we are pleased and excited to present The Pride Unleashed to our friends in the community,” said Strategic Staffing Solutions CEO Cynthia Pasky. “It means the world to us that another community partner of ours, Michigan Humane Society, will benefit as will their adoptable dogs.”

Two membership plans are on offer – free and premium. While the free membership includes a customized membership certificate, decal sticker, entry into member-only sweepstakes, and invitation to an annual exclusive event, the premium membership, priced at $45 for the season, provides additional benefits like a leash, collar, aluminum dog tag, rope disk toy, and invites to two exclusive events annually.

A ‘Yappy Hour' and a dog park meet up, featuring appearances by current Lions players, legends, and front office staff with their pets, are some of the events planned for the 2023 season.

Bottom Line – A Howling Success in Sight

The program is set to redefine fan experiences by extending the Lions' community to the four-legged family members. As pets and football find a common ground, fans can look forward to a season filled with camaraderie, entertainment, and fun. The Pride Unleashed is an innovative initiative that underscores the Lions' commitment to their fan base, showcasing a unique blend of sports enthusiasm and pet-friendly fun. This move could potentially set a trend in fan engagement strategies across sports franchises. In the game of football and fan engagement, the Lions have truly unleashed their ‘pride'.