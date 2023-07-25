Dan Campbell wants Teddy Bridgewater to sign with Detroit Lions

In a move that could potentially alter the dynamics of the Detroit Lions‘ squad, head Dan Campbell has expressed interest in the team signing former Pro Bowl quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. Despite their high regard for backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld, Campbell and GM Brad Holmes have been clear that the team's improvement is paramount and every opportunity to do so will be considered.

On Monday, the Lions brought in Bridgewater for a visit. With a previous working relationship with the New Orleans Saints, Bridgewater's signing would mean a familiar working synergy for Campbell. This was confirmed on Tuesday when Campbell expressed that he is all for the Lions signing Bridgewater. Sudfeld has been kept informed throughout this process, indicating the transparency of the team management.

“Here we go man,” Campbell said. “We are Year 3, and I think we're in a much better position. And you want to know that you are in the best hands possible, you know? (Campbell knocks on podium) If we can add a player like Teddy Bridgewater, I'm all for it.”

If the signing goes through, the Lions could greatly benefit from the experience and talent of Bridgewater, adding depth to their squad and creating more opportunities on the field. Teddy Bridgewater's potential return to work under Campbell could infuse new energy into the team, while a solid No. 2 QB behind starter, Jared Goff. While the deal isn't inked yet, Bridgewater's arrival could indeed make the Lions roar louder.