Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears: Way too early prediction

The Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears Week 11 matchup should present no realistic difficulty for Detroit to secure win No. 8 on the year.

The Detroit Lions are maintaining their impressive momentum in the 2023 season, securing a victory against the Los Angeles Chargers last night at SoFi Stadium with a final score of 41-38. This win propels their record to an impressive 7-2, and they continue to hold a 1.5-game lead over the second-placed Minnesota Vikings in the NFC North Division. Looking ahead, the Lions are set to face a divisional rival this coming Sunday at Ford Field as the Chicago Bears come to town. Based on all reasonable metrics, they should encounter little difficulty in securing their eighth win of the year.

The Bears are ranked last in the NFC North Division

The Lions will be hosting the Bears, who head into Week 11's contest with a pedestrian 3-6 record. One particular strength that the Bears feature is their ground attack, which is currently ranked 5th in the NFL, averaging 135.1 yards per game. Needless to say, the Lions' defense will be counted upon to make a bigger stand than they did last night, as they allowed the Chargers to put 38 points on the scoreboard.

The Bears started the 2023 season on a challenging note, experiencing four consecutive losses that placed them at the bottom of the division. However, they staged a notable comeback with a 16-13 victory on Thursday Night Football last week against the Carolina Panthers at Soldier Field. This win marked their second win in their last three games.

Clearly, Chicago's rushing game stands out as one of their few strengths, providing a ray of hope for the team. However, that shouldn't be enough to pose any threat to the Lions, who are ranked 3rd overall in the NFL in allowing an average of only 79.1 rushing yards per game.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Lions are set to host the Chicago Bears in a pivotal NFC North Division matchup this upcoming Sunday in Week 11 of the NFL season. With a commendable 7-2 record in nine games, the Lions appear well-positioned and shouldn't encounter substantial challenges against the Bears. Although Chicago's rushing game is their sole arguable strength, it is unlikely to pose a significant threat to the Lions.

Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears Prediction

Quarterback Jared Goff and receivers like Amon-Ra St. Brown should be able to feast upon Chicago's poor passing defense. Nevertheless, the Bears will want to make a statement against their divisional opponent, and they are unlikely to approach this game lightly.

Despite Chicago's reliance on their rushing game, it's evident that the Lions hold a superior position as the stronger team. Anticipate Detroit securing a victory with a margin of at least two touchdowns.

Final Score: Lions 34, Bears 17