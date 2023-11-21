Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers: How to watch the Thanksgiving Day matchup

The Detroit Lions have become a Thanksgiving staple for America, but this year's game carries an unprecedented buzz. The Lions, currently among the NFL's elite, are preparing for a rematch against the Green Bay Packers this Thursday at Ford Field. Their previous encounter this season ended with the Lions securing a decisive 34-20 win at Lambeau Field, marking one of their most commendable performances of the year.

How to Watch, Listen to, and Stream Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers

What : Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers

: Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers When : Thursday, November 23, 2023

: Thursday, November 23, 2023 Time : 12:30 p.m. ET

: 12:30 p.m. ET Where : Ford Field (Detroit, Michigan)

: Ford Field (Detroit, Michigan) Television Option : FOX

: FOX Streaming Options : NFL+ Premium, YouTube TV, Sling, Hulu

: NFL+ Premium, YouTube TV, Sling, Hulu Radio Options : 97.1 The Ticket (Click here for a full list)

: 97.1 The Ticket (Click here for a full list) Television Announcers : Kevin Burkhart, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews

: Kevin Burkhart, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews Radio Announcers : Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang

: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang Point Spread: Lions -7.5, per DraftKings Sportsbook

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Lions face the Green Bay Packers in a highly anticipated Thanksgiving Day game. Broadcast on Fox; live streaming available on NFL+ Premium, YouTube TV, Sling, Hulu Game details: Nov. 23, 12:30 p.m. ET at Ford Field; Lions favored at -7½.

Bottom Line – A Feast of Football Excellence

The Lions' Thanksgiving game is not just an annual tradition but a barometer of their season's progress. Their remarkable performance this year, culminating in their status as one of the best in the NFL, sets the stage for a Thanksgiving Day game with higher stakes than usual. The Lions' resurgence and their earlier victory over the Packers add a layer of excitement and anticipation to this holiday classic. It represents not just a seasonal celebration but a testament to the Lions' newfound prowess and their aspirations to continue their winning streak.