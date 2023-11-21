Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers: How to watch the Thanksgiving Day matchup
The Detroit Lions have become a Thanksgiving staple for America, but this year's game carries an unprecedented buzz. The Lions, currently among the NFL's elite, are preparing for a rematch against the Green Bay Packers this Thursday at Ford Field. Their previous encounter this season ended with the Lions securing a decisive 34-20 win at Lambeau Field, marking one of their most commendable performances of the year.
How to Watch, Listen to, and Stream Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers
- What: Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023
- Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Ford Field (Detroit, Michigan)
- Television Option: FOX
- Streaming Options: NFL+ Premium, YouTube TV, Sling, Hulu
- Radio Options: 97.1 The Ticket (Click here for a full list)
- Television Announcers: Kevin Burkhart, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews
- Radio Announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang
- Point Spread: Lions -7.5, per DraftKings Sportsbook
Bottom Line – A Feast of Football Excellence
The Lions' Thanksgiving game is not just an annual tradition but a barometer of their season's progress. Their remarkable performance this year, culminating in their status as one of the best in the NFL, sets the stage for a Thanksgiving Day game with higher stakes than usual. The Lions' resurgence and their earlier victory over the Packers add a layer of excitement and anticipation to this holiday classic. It represents not just a seasonal celebration but a testament to the Lions' newfound prowess and their aspirations to continue their winning streak.