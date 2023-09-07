Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs: 5 Keys to a Lions win

Here are our 5 keys to a Lions win tonight

It's one of the most anticipated games in recent Detroit Lions history when they take on the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs tonight in a packed Arrowhead Stadium for the season opener. And to that end, let's take a look at our keys to victory for the Lions.

Take advantage of Kansas City's absences

The Lions are already not going to be seeing a key player for the Kansas City Chiefs tonight, as defensive tackle Chris Jones continues his contract standoff with team management. Additionally, tight end Travis Kelce was injured during yesterday's practice and is said to be Ruled-OUT.

They must take advantage of Kansas City missing at least one of their key players and put their foot on the collective throat of the Chiefs early on.

Limiting turnovers

With the best quarterback in the National Football League on the other side tonight, the Lions absolutely cannot afford to give Patrick Mahomes any more opportunities to work his magic.

Take the crowd out of it

There's no doubt that Arrowhead Stadium is arguably the toughest environment for visiting teams to play in. Chiefs fans have always been rowdy, and that's only increased with their recent championship success in the Mahomes era.

If the Lions are able to silence the sellout crowd with their own strong play on the field, the world will officially be on notice.

Prove the offensive prowess last season wasn't a fluke

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson helped lead the team to top-notch statistical finishes in 2022, coming in at 4th overall in total yards and 5th overall in total points scored. They also finished 3rd overall with 6,460 total net years, 4th in total touchdowns, and 4th in first downs while also committing the fewest turnovers in 2022.

The Lions, who open the season as odds-on favorites to win the NFC North for the first time since 1993, must continue their offensive prowess if they have any chance of starting 1-0.

Strong debuts from David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs

Tonight will mark the Lions debuts of both David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs, starting a new era of the Lions backfield following the departures of D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams. They'll both be looking to continue the trend of Detroit's strong running game that resulted in 23 rushing touchdowns in 2022.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Lions take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1 of the NFL season tonight at Arrowhead Stadium If the Lions are to start the year with a bang, there are 5 ways to ensure the best possibility of beginning 2023 with a victory. Taking advantage of Kansas City Chiefs key absences, limiting turnovers, taking the rowdy crowd out of it early, a blistering offensive performance, and strong debuts from the new-look backfield will go a long way for Detroit tonight

Bottom Line: Is it different this time around?

For the first time in what seems like decades, the Lions are projected to make some serious noise not only in their own division but across the rest of the National Football League.

A win tonight against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on their home turf will go a long way in helping even the staunchest of Lions doubters believe that things are in fact different this time around.