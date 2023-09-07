5 Detroit Lions who must BALL OUT against the Kansas City Chiefs

Here are 5 Detroit Lions who must ball out tonight against the Kansas City Chiefs

The Detroit Lions are back in action tonight in Week 1 of the NFL season, and they're being run through the gauntlet early by taking on the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on the road at Arrowhead Stadium. And if they plan on starting 1-0 in front of not only a packed venue but a national television audience, there are 5 Detroit Loins who must ball out and step up their game tonight.

QB Jared Goff

Goff is entering his third year as the Lions starting quarterback since his acquisition from the Los Angeles Rams in the blockbuster Matthew Stafford trade. And despite a slower start to his tenure in Detroit, he's since been flourishing under offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. While he'll be going up against the NFL's best quarterback in counterpart Patrick Mahomes, Goff can make his presence known by limiting turnovers.

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

The top target for Goff, St. Brown will be looking to build on his productive sophomore NFL season that saw him earn his first Pro Bowl appearance.

DE Aidan Hutchinson

The former No. 2 overall selection in the Draft, Hutchinson has emerged as one of the key elements of the Lions' defense. And with a major audience keeping their eyes on Mahomes tonight, look for Hutchinson to make a major statement by shutting him down.

C Frank Ragnow

It'll be up to Ragnow and the rest of the Lions offensive line to protect Goff from the Kansas City defense and help to limit turnovers.

Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs

Selected No. 12 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, Gibbs will be making his Lions debut tonight and will be looking to start off his NFL career with a bang. He's also earned high praise from head coach Dan Campbell.

“He carries the scalpel, and he can slice you up. He can hurt you in the pass game potentially. I’m talking about Gibbs obviously — get him out there and do a few more things because that’s kind of what I know,” Campbell said of Gibbs.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line: Can the Lions spoil the Chiefs party?

There is an aura of anticipation around the Motor City for the Detroit Lions to accomplish something special this season, and a victory over the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead tonight on national television would go a long way in validating fan confidence.

Can the Lions begin the season with a win in arguably the toughest road environment in the NFL?