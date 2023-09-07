Travis Kelce OUT? Kansas City Chiefs roster move may be a hint

Will the Kansas City Chiefs be without Travis Kelce on Thursday Night Football against the Detroit Lions? Time will tell what the Chiefs ultimately decide, but, they just made a roster move that may be a hint as to which way they may be leaning. According to a report from Ian Rapoport, the Chiefs are elevating TE Matt Bushman from the practice squad for tonight's game against the Lions as insurance in case Kelce is ruled out.

Why It Matters

As Rapoport noted, the Chiefs elevating Bushman from the practice squad is insurance in case Kelce is not able to play on Thursday Night Football against the Lions. With that being said, the plan could also be to start Kelce and see how he feels, and then go to Bushman if need be. If Kelce is unable to go against the Lions, or if he is limited, it would be a huge blow to the Chiefs offense.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Travis Kelce's Uncertain Status: The Kansas City Chiefs are facing uncertainty regarding the availability of star tight end Travis Kelce for their upcoming Thursday Night Football game against the Detroit Lions. Roster Move as a Clue: The Chiefs' decision to elevate tight end Matt Bushman from the practice squad for the game suggests that they are preparing for the possibility of Kelce being ruled out. Insurance for Offensive Consistency: The move to bring up Bushman underscores the importance of maintaining offensive consistency for the Chiefs. Kelce is a vital part of their passing game, and having a backup plan in place demonstrates the team's commitment to ensuring they have options to keep their offense running smoothly, even in the absence of key players.

Bottom Line: Time Will Tell

While the outcome of Kelce's availability for Thursday Night Football remains uncertain, this strategic roster move reflects the Chiefs' dedication to ensuring they have contingency plans in place to keep their offensive machine running smoothly, regardless of potential setbacks. The game against the Detroit Lions will reveal whether this precautionary measure was indeed necessary and how it may impact the Chiefs' performance on the field.