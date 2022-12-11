Detroit Lions vs. New York Jets opening point spread released

The Lions will take on the Jets in Week 15

Following their 34-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon at Ford Field, the Detroit Lions have now won five of their last six games, and they are 6-7 on the season. With the win, the Lions have kept their 2022 NFL Playoff hopes alive, though, chances are they are going to have to win out to get in. Up next for the Lions is a road matchup against the New York Jets. The Detroit Lions vs. New York Jets opening point spread has now been released.

What is the Detroit Lions vs. New York Jets opening pointspread?

In Week 15, the Lions will hit the road to take on the Jets in their latest must-win game if they want to make the 2022 NFL Playoffs.

According to our pals over at DraftKings, the Jets have opened as a slight favorite over the Lions.

As you can see below, the Jets have opened as a 1-point favorite over the Lions.

Note: The Lions are +1 (-115)

Nation, do you think the Lions will take down the Jets to move to .500 on the season with just three games remaining?