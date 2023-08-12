Detroit Lions waive Tae Hayes

According to the Detroit Lions, they have made the decision to waive cornerback, Tae Hayes. Since going undrafted in the 2019 NFL draft, Hayes has briefly played for multiple teams, with his latest stint being with the New England Patriots in 2022. Although he joined the Patriots late in the season and faced a waiver in June, Hayes still managed to feature in both Week 17 and Week 18 games for the team.

Hayes' professional career has spanned several teams, including the Jaguars, Dolphins, Vikings, Cardinals, and Panthers, as well as a stint with the Birmingham Stallions in the USFL. During his time with the Stallions, he racked up 37 tackles and secured an interception. Now, Hayes will do his best to catch on with another team.

Though Hayes was not able to cut it with the Lions, we certainly wish him nothing but the best as he moves on with his career. Even if he does not make a team out of training camp, he could always play in the USFL again during the 2024 season.