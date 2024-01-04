Detroit Lions waive tight end to free up second roster spot

This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions‘ defense could get a nice boost as S C.J. Gardner-Johnson and DT Alim McNeill are both expected to be added to the active roster. In anticipation of those moves coming, the Lions, who already had one open roster spot, freed up a second spot by waiving TE Anthony Firkser.

The fact that the Lions waived a player on Thursday comes as no surprise as many expect them to add both Gardner-Johnson and McNeill to their active roster prior to Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Adding CJGJ and McNeill to the defense could be a HUGE boost for the Lions as they prepare to make a run in the NFL Playoffs.

