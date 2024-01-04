Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions waive tight end to free up second roster spot

Detroit Lions waive tight end to free up second roster spot.

Detroit Lions waive tight end to free up second roster spot

This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions‘ defense could get a nice boost as S C.J. Gardner-Johnson and DT Alim McNeill are both expected to be added to the active roster. In anticipation of those moves coming, the Lions, who already had one open roster spot, freed up a second spot by waiving TE Anthony Firkser.

6 Former Detroit Lions Detroit Lions announce unfortunate decision Brian Branch and Alex Anzalone fined by NFL Detroit Lions Eligible to Return From Inured Reserve Jahmyr Gibbs NFL career Detroit Lions unveil uniform combo Detroit Lions make decision on Josh Paschal NFC Playoff Picture Detroit Lions Miss Practice The Last Time the Detroit Lions Won their Division Detroit Lions Injury Update Detroit Lions could lose key front office member Detroit Lions Inactives Detroit Lions Injury Update Detroit Lions Get BIG Help Detroit Lions release offensive lineman Detroit Lions CB Cam Sutton Detroit Lions waive tight end

Why it Matters

The fact that the Lions waived a player on Thursday comes as no surprise as many expect them to add both Gardner-Johnson and McNeill to their active roster prior to Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Adding CJGJ and McNeill to the defense could be a HUGE boost for the Lions as they prepare to make a run in the NFL Playoffs.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Defensive Reinforcements: The Detroit Lions are set to strengthen their defense significantly by adding safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and defensive tackle Alim McNeill to the active roster. Their return is timely as the Lions gear up for the playoffs and a crucial game against the Minnesota Vikings.
  2. Roster Adjustments: To make room for Gardner-Johnson and McNeill, the Lions have already freed up a roster spot by waiving tight end Anthony Firkser. This strategic move underlines the team's focus on bolstering their defense as a priority for the upcoming crucial games.
  3. Potential Impact on Lions' Playoff Run: The inclusion of Gardner-Johnson and McNeill could provide a substantial boost to the Lions' defense. Their skills and experience could be pivotal in enhancing the team's performance, especially in key playoff matchups.
Detroit Lions uniform combination Detroit Lions offensive snap counts vs. Saints Detroit Lions elevate kicker Detroit Lions to sign Detroit Lions elevate tight end Detroit Lions waive Jason Cabinda Peter King makes BOLD statement about Detroit Lions

Bottom Line: Strategic Moves

The expected activation of C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Alim McNeill represents a strategic move by the Detroit Lions to strengthen their defensive line-up. This decision reflects the team's commitment to enhancing their playoff capabilities and signifies a potential turning point in their defensive strategy as they face important upcoming games. The release of Anthony Firkser to make room for these additions underscores the team's prioritization of a robust defense for their playoff ambitions.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?