Detroit Lions way too early prediction for a prime-time matchup with Broncos

Detroit Lions way too early prediction offers hope for a bounce back after brutal loss to the Bears.

After such a disappointing game in Week 14 of the NFL Season, the Detroit Lions are looking to rebound as they've done so well this season. A horrendous outcome, losing to the 4-8 Chicago Bears, is ultimately unacceptable but given recent trends with the Lions wasn't unexpected. However, the Lions have not lost back-to-back games this season and can't afford to start now.

Truly a coin-flip matchup

Look, let's be real here the Lions have not been playing good football since their matchup on Monday Night Football with the Las Vegas Raiders. They are 4-2 in those six games, including the Raiders matchup, but have been overall sloppy and not the well-oiled machine we've become accustomed to. The biggest problem is facing passers who can actually throw the ball – or making another sub-par Bears quarterback look like an All-Pro.

The defense has allowed an average of 27.2 points per game and 331.2 total yards over that same stretch. In the six games previous to that, not counting the outlier Baltimore Ravens game, they were allowing 18.8 points per game and 285.8 yards per game. Which Lions team will show up is the biggest question heading into this week.

On the other hand, the Broncos started this 2023 campaign 1-5 through their first six games, being outscored by their opponents 200-129, including the 70 dropped on them by the Miami Dolphins. Since then, they've gone 6-1 and have only given up 109 points in those games and scored 158. Again, the question is which Broncos team will show up to Ford Field on Saturday Night.

Let's make a way-too-early prediction

There's a definite crossroads. The Denver Broncos could run the Lions off the field, or they could completely stall out. The Lions could do the same given their recent history. Can the Lions contain Russel Wilson, who has shown the ability to escape pressure? Can the offense for the Lions create a clean pocket for Jared Goff, which seems to be the only way he's capable for being effective? All the questions can't be answered through analysis, given the overall body of work of both of these teams.

Both defenses are incredibly susceptible. The Broncos to the run and the Lions to the pass. The best guess to throw out is this game will come down to whoever can establish their identity on offense first and best. The Lions cannot afford to lose this game, with their following three weeks being against a divisional opponent and the Dallas Cowboys, this is a “must-win” game.

Look for them to right the ship and rebound from a horrific loss to the Bears, heading into their final three games with ten wins and setting themselves up to clinch the division before the final week of the season. Lions will hang 34 points on the Broncos, and the defense will get a crucial turnover, making the final score 34-24.