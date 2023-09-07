Detroit Lions Week 1 Inactives List for Matchup vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Detroit Lions Week 1 Inactives List

It's almost time for the 2023 NFL regular season to kick off, and all eyes will be on tonight's Thursday Night Football game between the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs. The Lions have been mostly healthy all through the offseason, and that health has followed them into tonight's game. Just moments ago, the Lions released their Week 1 Inactives list, and there are no real surprises.

Who is on the Detroit Lions Week 1 Inactives List?

Here is the Lions' inactives list, which was just released:

Why it Matters

Having a healthy team means a TON in professional sports, and the Detroit Lions are in a good spot to start the 2023 season. With that being said, they will be squaring off against Patrick Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl Champions on Thursday Night, so having all hands on deck is a must.

Bottom Line: Let the Chips Fall Where They May

The hype has never been higher for the Detroit Lions, and you can bet head coach Dan Campbell will have his men ready to make a statement against the best. Will the Lions pull off a HUGE victory, or will Mahomes continue his Opening Night dominance?