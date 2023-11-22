Detroit Lions Week 12 Rooting Guide: A Thanksgiving Dinner Helping of Football!

Entering Week 12 of the 2023 NFL regular season, the Detroit Lions stand out with an impressive 8-2 record, topping the NFC North. A key highlight is their Thanksgiving Day clash at Ford Field against the Green Bay Packers, drawing the attention of fans far and wide. However, the significance of this week extends beyond just one game.

Lions enthusiasts are keenly observing the broader NFL landscape, recognizing that outcomes of other matches could heavily influence Detroit's playoff prospects. To navigate this crucial week, fans can turn to the Detroit Lions Week 12 Rooting Guide for strategic insights on which teams to cheer for or against for optimal playoff positioning.

Who Detroit Lions Fans Should Root For?

Root for AFC over NFC

First of all, the obvious. Lions fans should be rooting for every AFC team to beat every NFC team in those matchups. In Week 12, root for the Colts (AFC) to beat the Buccaneers (NFC), the Patriots (AFC) over the Giants (NFC), the Titans (AFC) over the Panthers (NFC), and the Bills (AFC) over the Eagles (NFC) because the Lions only have to worry about staying ahead of/passing NFC teams in the overall standings. Obviously, some of these games are weighted MUCH HEAVIER than others.

Root for Any Team over the NFC North

Make sure that you are always rooting for any team that is playing a team from the NFC North not named the Detroit Lions. Note: The Lions play the Packers and the Bears play the Vikings this week, so this rule does not apply this week. With that being said, root for the Bears over the Vikings because the Vikings currently are the biggest threat to the Lions in the NFC North.

Other Teams to Root For

At this point, the Lions are looking good in the NFC North, but we also have to be rooting for them to get as high of a seed as possible in the NFC. Because of that, we should be rooting for NFC teams with lesser records over NFC teams with better records.

So, with that being said, root for the Commanders over the Cowboys, the Seahawks over the 49ers, the Falcons over the Saints, and the Cardinals over the Rams.

Summary

Here is a quick list of who you should root for this week if you are a fan of the Detroit Lions: