Detroit Lions working on visit with CB K’Waun Williams

UPDATE:

The Lions are now reportedly working on a visit with 49ers CB K’Waun Williams.

Previous Report:

According to a report from Manish Mehta, the Detroit Lions are among the teams that have expressed interest in CB K’Waun Williams.

As noted, Williams is more of a second-tier slot cornerback who will likely get a contract that does not exceed an APY of $5 million.

Slot CB K'Waun Williams is among a quality group of second-tier CBs. Robert Saleh has interest in re-uniting with him, per sources. Jets are in the mix, but have not made a formal offer yet. Browns, Lions, Eagles, Colts & 49ers have expressed interest. Projected APY: ~$4-5M — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaSports) March 16, 2021