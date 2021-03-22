Detroit Lions working on visit with CB K’Waun Williams

by

UPDATE:

The Lions are now reportedly working on a visit with 49ers CB K’Waun Williams.

Previous Report:

According to a report from Manish Mehta, the Detroit Lions are among the teams that have expressed interest in CB K’Waun Williams.

As noted, Williams is more of a second-tier slot cornerback who will likely get a contract that does not exceed an APY of $5 million.

