With the Detroit Lions leading the Minnesota Vikings 14-7 in the second quarter, second-year receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was forced to leave with an injury.

The injury took place after St. Brown caught his fourth pass of the day for the Lions.

UPDATE:

Amon-Ra St. Brown got his ankle taped up and he is back in the game.

Note: St. Brown was back out of the game for the Lions’ fourth-and-2 play that was unsuccessful.