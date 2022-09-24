Amon-Ra St. Brown tore it up during the Detroit Lions Week 2 win over the Washington Commanders and following the game, Lions QB Jared Goff explained just how valuable he is to the offense.

“Like, for a quarterback, friendly is like, always comes back to the ball, always catches the ball away from his body, is always where he needs to be, understands coverage, understands what I’m looking at, what I’m looking for,” Goff said. “Always asking questions. Comes downhill when he’s breaking out on that touchdown just to make sure that guy can’t make a play on it.

“Little things like that that typically you can’t teach, and he has it, so it’s a guy I’m lucky to play with, and sky’s the limit for him.”

Detroit Lions: Amon-Ra St. Brown has bigger goal than individual award

For his efforts against the Commanders, Amon-Ra St. Brown was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Though St. Brown thinks it’s “cool” that he wont the award, he told ESPN that his goals are much more than that.

“I would say I take pride in consistency, definitely. That’s something that I take very seriously,” St. Brown said. “But, the records, it is what it is. I don’t go into the game thinking, ‘Yo, let me get this record.’ It kind of just happens.”

“I think it’s normal now. I’m not surprised at all. Seeing the award, I don’t get excited about it anymore,” St. Brown told ESPN. “I want more. I want more than just that, whether that’s playoffs, Super Bowl, Pro Bowl, All-Pro, whatever it is. I want more. So, that award was cool, I see people like to post it and tell me congrats, but I don’t pay no mind to it. My goal is bigger than that.”

Nation, is Amon-Ra St. Brown already one of the top 10 wide receivers in the NFL?