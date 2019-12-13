Detroit Lions WR Danny Amendola has strong feelings about Matt Patricia

Whether it be Glover Quin or Hakeem Valles, former Detroit Lions players have been coming out of the woodwork as of late to call out Matt Patricia.

Despite the comments from Quin and Valles, there have also been positive comments about Patricia, including from Lions DE Trey Flowers.

In addition to Flowers, Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola also stood up for his head coach while talking to reporters on Friday. Amendola was asked specifically by reporters how players currently in the Lions locker room feel about Patricia.

From Sports Illustrated:

“He is an amazing coach,” Amendola commented. “Guys play hard for him, and we all love him. That’s how I feel about it.”

It is impossible to make every player on a football team happy, but there are clearly some players who appreciate what Patricia has been doing for the Lions.