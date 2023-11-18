Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams is not tripping over nullified TDs

Jameson Williams, the Detroit Lions‘ 2022 first-round pick, has not exactly racked up stats since entering the league. Despite high expectations, Williams is unfazed by his current production levels. His focus isn’t on personal stats but on contributing to the team's success in any way possible. This mindset is particularly commendable given that some of his significant plays, including a notable 66-yard touchdown against the Packers and a 10-yard touchdown in a recent game, were nullified due to penalties.

What did Jameson Williams say?

Despite having a pair of TDs nullified, Williams maintains a positive attitude, expressing that he's not overly concerned about these setbacks and is confident in scoring more touchdowns in the future. His approach reflects a team-centric mindset, valuing collective success over individual glory.

“I really don’t focus on targets, that’s not my thing anymore,” Williams told the media on Thursday. “I really don’t know what to say on the targets, because I don’t focus on that. Like I said, I’m just focused on winning. We got a real good thing going right now, something that Detroit hasn’t seen in a while, and we’re just focused on keeping that going. It don’t matter who gets the ball. When you see the ball in someone’s hands on our team, you see them making plays, that’s all that really matters to us.”

Despite being a little upset, Jamo said he is not tripping over it.

“I was a little mad, but I just ran the next play,” Williams said. “I plan on getting a lot more touchdowns, so I really don’t be tripping off that.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line – A Bright Future Ahead

Jameson Williams‘ approach to his role in the Detroit Lions signifies more than just a rookie adapting to the NFL; it reveals a young athlete with the mindset of a seasoned professional. His ability to stay positive and focused on the team's objectives, despite personal challenges and setbacks, speaks volumes about his character and potential. As the Lions continue their impressive season, Williams' attitude and contribution will be pivotal in their pursuit of excellence.