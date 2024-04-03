fb
Search

Latest News:

FIGHT NIGHT! New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils begin game with 5 v 5 line brawl [Video]

0
It is safe to say the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils will not be breaking bread anytime soon

Tarik Skubal Named Detroit Tigers Opening Day Starter

0
Tarik Skubal named Detroit Tigers Opening Day starter following two postponements in New York.

Michael Rasmussen’s Injury: Red Wings Face Rangers Without Key Forward

0
Detroit Red Wings F Michael Rasmussen won't play in Friday night's pivotal game against the Rangers.
Paul Tyler

Michigan Basketball Coach Dusty May Contract Details Revealed

U of M

New Michigan Basketball coach Dusty May Contract Details have been made public.

The Michigan Wolverines have officially secured their replacement for the recently terminated Juwan Howard, reaching an agreement with former Florida Atlantic University coach Dusty May. Further details regarding May’s contract with the Wolverines have now been disclosed to the public.

Dusty May Contract Details

Dusty May arrives in Ann Arbor highly regarded

During his tenure at FAU spanning six years, Dusty May played an instrumental role in transforming the program into a success story. This journey culminated in a remarkable achievement last season, as FAU achieved a school-best record of 35-4. Under May’s guidance, FAU secured consecutive NCAA Tournament berths in the last two seasons, with a notable highlight being a Final Four appearance in 2023.

Contract details have been released

Details of the five-year deal have been made public thanks to a Freedom of Information request from The Detroit News.

“May’s compensation will begin at $3.55 million in Year 1 and will increase to $3.65 million in Year 2, $3.75 million in Year 3, $3.85 million in Year 4 and $3.95 million in Year 5. The total value of the contract will be $18.75 million before bonuses.

That means May’s base salary will be nearly tripled compared to what he made this past season at Florida Atlantic. Following FAU’s Final Four run last season, May signed a 10-year extension that paid him $1.25 million this season and was worth a total of $15.7 million.”

Tarris Reed Enters NCAA Transfer Portal Michigan Football looking to land Dante Moore Jesse Minter 2023 Big Ten Tournament Michigan NIT Tournament Michigan Men's Basketball Michigan Basketball Joey Baker Durral Brooks Josh Wallace Olivier Nkamhoua Ryan Mallett Paul Finebaum Nick Eubanks 2023-24 Michigan Basketball Schedule Michigan Basketball suffers embarrassing loss Zak Zinter opens up about devastating leg injury

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Former FAU head coach Dusty May has been hired as the new Michigan Basketball head coach, replacing the recently terminated Juwan Howard.
  2. The Dusty May Contract Details have been made public thanks to a Freedom of Information request
  3. May’s salary compared to last season has been tripled, while his compensation rises each season.

Bottom Line: How will May live up to his deal?

Drawing from statements made during his recent introductory press conference, May is primed to hit the ground running in his new role and is determined to return the Wolverines to the upper echelons of college basketball.

May possesses the potential to propel the Wolverines to new heights in college basketball. However, achieving success in this realm demands patience, persistence, and unwavering support from both May and the Wolverines’ fan base.

Newsletter

Don't miss

NFL News Reports

Former NFL CB Vontae Davis found dead

0
Vontae Davis found dead at Southwest Ranches home.
U of M

Michigan Wolverines Set to Host Four-Star Ohio RB Marquise Davis for Official Visit

0
Michigan Wolverines football recruitment heats up with four-star running back Marquise Davis from Ohio scheduling an official visit. Discover the potential impact on the team's future.
Lions Notes

Detroit Lions Pass On Brock Bowers In 2024 NFL Mock Draft

0
The Detroit Lions Pass On Brock Bowers in an NFL Mock Draft from CBS Sports.
College Sports

Oakland University F Trey Townsend Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

0
Trey Townsend Enters NCAA Transfer Portal after two solid seasons at Oakland University.
Lions News Reports

Report: Josh Reynolds was encouraged to leave Detroit Lions

0
Former Detroit Lions WR Josh Reynolds was encouraged to leave because of toxic fans.
Paul Tyler
Paul Tyler

FIGHT NIGHT! New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils begin game with 5 v 5 line brawl [Video]

W.G. Brady -
It is safe to say the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils will not be breaking bread anytime soon
Read more

Tarik Skubal Named Detroit Tigers Opening Day Starter

W.G. Brady -
Tarik Skubal named Detroit Tigers Opening Day starter following two postponements in New York.
Read more

Michael Rasmussen’s Injury: Red Wings Face Rangers Without Key Forward

Paul Tyler -
Detroit Red Wings F Michael Rasmussen won't play in Friday night's pivotal game against the Rangers.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.