Michigan Basketball Coach Dusty May Contract Details Revealed

New Michigan Basketball coach Dusty May Contract Details have been made public.

The Michigan Wolverines have officially secured their replacement for the recently terminated Juwan Howard, reaching an agreement with former Florida Atlantic University coach Dusty May. Further details regarding May’s contract with the Wolverines have now been disclosed to the public.

Dusty May arrives in Ann Arbor highly regarded

During his tenure at FAU spanning six years, Dusty May played an instrumental role in transforming the program into a success story. This journey culminated in a remarkable achievement last season, as FAU achieved a school-best record of 35-4. Under May’s guidance, FAU secured consecutive NCAA Tournament berths in the last two seasons, with a notable highlight being a Final Four appearance in 2023.

Contract details have been released

Details of the five-year deal have been made public thanks to a Freedom of Information request from The Detroit News.

“May’s compensation will begin at $3.55 million in Year 1 and will increase to $3.65 million in Year 2, $3.75 million in Year 3, $3.85 million in Year 4 and $3.95 million in Year 5. The total value of the contract will be $18.75 million before bonuses.

That means May’s base salary will be nearly tripled compared to what he made this past season at Florida Atlantic. Following FAU’s Final Four run last season, May signed a 10-year extension that paid him $1.25 million this season and was worth a total of $15.7 million.”

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Former FAU head coach Dusty May has been hired as the new Michigan Basketball head coach, replacing the recently terminated Juwan Howard. The Dusty May Contract Details have been made public thanks to a Freedom of Information request May’s salary compared to last season has been tripled, while his compensation rises each season.

Bottom Line: How will May live up to his deal?

Drawing from statements made during his recent introductory press conference, May is primed to hit the ground running in his new role and is determined to return the Wolverines to the upper echelons of college basketball.

May possesses the potential to propel the Wolverines to new heights in college basketball. However, achieving success in this realm demands patience, persistence, and unwavering support from both May and the Wolverines’ fan base.