Detroit Pistons coach Dwane Casey previews upcoming season

by

The Detroit Pistons made the decision to reward the efforts of head coach Dwane Casey by extending his contract, which was set to expire in 2023, through the 2024 season.

A former NBA Coach of the Year, Casey came to the Pistons in 2018 after several successful years with the Toronto Raptors, and helped lead the Pistons to a playoff spot in 2019. Through three years in the Motor City, Casey has amassed a record of 81-137 as the team is currently going through a rebuild.

And with a rebuilding roster that includes several young players as well as the NBA No. 1 overall draft pick Cade Cunningham, the Pistons are entering the season aiming to win, but in Casey’s words, remaining realistic.

Casey has done well developing young players on the Pistons roster, such as the likes of Isaiah Stewart and Saddiq Bey, as well as young rookie Killian Hayes.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.