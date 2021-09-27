Detroit Pistons coach Dwane Casey previews upcoming season

The Detroit Pistons made the decision to reward the efforts of head coach Dwane Casey by extending his contract, which was set to expire in 2023, through the 2024 season.

A former NBA Coach of the Year, Casey came to the Pistons in 2018 after several successful years with the Toronto Raptors, and helped lead the Pistons to a playoff spot in 2019. Through three years in the Motor City, Casey has amassed a record of 81-137 as the team is currently going through a rebuild.

And with a rebuilding roster that includes several young players as well as the NBA No. 1 overall draft pick Cade Cunningham, the Pistons are entering the season aiming to win, but in Casey’s words, remaining realistic.

Casey: "We're going into this season to compete to win, while being realistic." — James Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) September 27, 2021

Dwane Casey on refreshing of team: "It's exciting." He completely revamped his staff. Said he's got to consider other philosophies and ideas. — James Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) September 27, 2021

Casey: "We have some special, young talent. I make sure to use the word young." — James Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) September 27, 2021

Casey said he hopes they can be the SF Giants of the NBA, predicted to be at the bottom of the standings and now on top. — James Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) September 27, 2021

Casey has done well developing young players on the Pistons roster, such as the likes of Isaiah Stewart and Saddiq Bey, as well as young rookie Killian Hayes.