Detroit Pistons emerge as candidate to land Draymond Green

Draymond Green, the longtime Golden State Warriors forward, is entering free agency for the first time without the assurance of returning to his current team. Recent discussions have highlighted the Detroit Pistons and Sacramento Kings as potential landing spots if Green decides not to re-sign with the Warriors. Green, of course, has won multiple NBA Championships with the Warriors, but prior to his time in the NBA, he was a star player for Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans. Coming home could be intriguing or him.

NBA insider Brian Windhorst shared on ESPN's Get Up that both teams have expressed interest in acquiring Green, with the Pistons holding the advantage of being his hometown team. However, it is essential to note that the Warriors are eager to retain Green, and the interest appears to be mutual. Coach Steve Kerr even emphasized that the team's championship contention heavily relies on Green's presence. While other teams may present intriguing options, the Warriors are expected to make a competitive contract offer to retain the highly valued forward.

“There are some teams out there with cap space that are intriguing options for him: The Detroit Pistons, which would be home; the Sacramento Kings have cleaned up their books and opened up a bunch of salary cap space after a draft night deal. Both of those teams have an interest in him. But I don't think either are compelling enough to have him leave the Warriors, especially if they're willing to make him a representative contract offer – and all signs point to them doing so,” Windhorst said.

.@windhorstespn shares the Pistons and the Kings may be contenders to sign Draymond if he doesn't re-sign with the Warriors 👀 pic.twitter.com/tLw67A6N7S — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) June 26, 2023

Bottom Line – Is the grass ‘Green'er?

The potential landing of Draymond Green with the Detroit Pistons is certainly interesting. It sounds like the Pistons would be interested if Green wants a change of scenery, but would the 33-year-old be able to help the cause in the Motor City?