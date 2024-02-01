Detroit Pistons Injury Update: Isaiah Stewart Sidelined, Set to Miss Multiple Games

Detroit Pistons Injury Update: Isaiah Stewart will miss multiple games with an ankle injury.

In an already challenging season for the Detroit Pistons, they now face the additional hurdle of playing without one of their key players. Isaiah Stewart is set to be sidelined for at least the next 10 to 14 days due to an ankle sprain, as reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Stewart suffered the injury on Sunday

Stewart left Sunday's upset victory over the contending Oklahoma City Thunder at Little Caesars Arena after having suffered the injury.

According to Wojnarowski, he'll miss at least the next 10 to 14 days:

Pistons center Isaiah Stewart is expected to miss at least 10-to-14 days with an ankle sprain, sources tell ESPN.

Meanwhile, James Edwards III of The Athletic stated that Stewart will be re-evaluated in two weeks:

Isaiah Stewart (ankle) will be re-evaluated in about two weeks, per sources.



The big man recently returned from an ankle injury and left in the 4Q of Pistons’ win over OKC on Sunday after trying to catch a high pass.



DET’s solid play as of late coincided with Stew’s return. — James L. Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) February 1, 2024

Stewart has been a solid contributor for the Pistons this season, averaging 11 points per game, 6.8 rebounds per game, and 1.7 assists per game in the 35 games he has appeared in.

Bottom Line: Back at it tomorrow

The Pistons find themselves in a daunting season, securing only six wins and facing 41 losses, making it one of the most challenging campaigns for any NBA franchise in recent memory.

Despite the difficult circumstances, the NBA schedule does not afford a pause for injured players to recover. Tomorrow night, the Pistons will confront the Los Angeles Clippers at home without Isaiah Stewart. The tip-off is set just after 7:00 PM.