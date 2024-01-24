RECAP: Detroit Pistons Defeat Shorthanded Charlotte Hornets 113-106

The Detroit Pistons remain undefeated against the Charlotte Hornets after a victorious effort at home.

Why It Matters For the Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons came out victorious against the Charlotte Hornets after a 113-106 win at Little Caesars Arena. This is the third victory Detroit has earned against a team with a pending trade processing.

The Hornets traded Terry Rozier to the Miami Heat for Kyle Lowrie on Tuesday. Lowrie did not suit up which left Charlotte shorthanded with their roster coming into the matchup. The Pistons took advantage earning a victory that came down the wire.

Tuesday night's game also featured the debut of Monte Morris as a Piston. Morris has been inactive until tonight due to a quad injury. The 28-year-old veteran guard scored 7 points for the Pistons in limited action of 11 minutes.

Competition got tight late in the game as Detroit went scoreless for 5 straight minutes. The Pistons rallied with a 12-2 run in the final period to solidify their fifth victory of the regular season.

Bojan Bogdanovic was unstoppable for the Pistons scoring 34 points on 12-23 shooting and 5-10 from 3. Alec Burks chipped in 15 points off the bench to assist in Detroit's victory.

Detroit Pistons Vs. Charlotte Hornets Highlights

Detroit Pistons Vs. Charlotte Hornets By the Numbers

Points In the Paint: Pistons – 54 Hornets – 40

Field Goal Shooting: Pistons – 43/86 Hornets – 38/87

Assists: Pistons – 26 Hornets – 27

Rebounds: Pistons – 44 Hornets – 48

Bojan Bogdanovic: 34 points, 12-23 FGs, 5-10 3-point FGs

Alec Burks: 15 points, 4-11 FGs, 4-9 3-point FGs

Jalen Duren: 14 points, 7-9 FGs, 8 rebounds

Isaiah Stewart: 11 points, 4-8 FGs, 8 rebounds

What They're Saying

What's Next For the Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons return to action on Saturday at home against the Washington Wizards at 12 P.M. The Pistons have not put together a single winning streak all season and this is another opportunity to do so after previously defeating the Hornets.