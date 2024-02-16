Detroit Pistons’ Jalen Duren reacts to arrest of Isaiah Stewart

Jalen Duren reacts to the arrest of Isaiah Stewart prior to the Detroit Pistons playing the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night.

Prior to Wednesday night's game between the Detroit Pistons and Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center, tensions flared when Detroit's Isaiah Stewart engaged in a pre-game altercation with Phoenix's Drew Eubanks. The situation escalated when Stewart delivered a sucker punch to Eubanks, leading to Stewart's arrest by local police. However, according to teammate Jalen Duren, it didn't affect the rest of the team negatively.

Jalen Duren offers his thoughts on the aftermath of the arrest of Isaiah Stewart

While speaking with Amin Elhassan and Ryan McDonough on Sirius XM NBA Radio, Duren mentioned that he wasn't fully informed about the altercation between Stewart and Eubanks. However, he emphasized that his team had to remain focused and continue playing despite the incident.

“Nah, I wouldn't say that,” Duren said. “I don't know too much about the incident that happened, I hadn't even gotten to the arena yet. So, the game was still the game, there was no excuses of what happens in the game. We still had to go out there and hoop, and what happens in between the lines isn’t affected by what happens outside of that.”

“What happens in between the lines isn’t affected by what happens outside of that.”@JalenDuren spoke with @DarthAmin and Ryan McDonough on Wednesday’s incident between Isaiah Stewart and Drew Eubanks.



Bottom Line: It's been a difficult year for the Pistons

As if this season wasn't already challenging enough for the Pistons, who have set the modern NBA record for consecutive losses in a single season, they now face the added complication of dealing with the fallout from one of their players being arrested before a game.

The Pistons will be back on the court tomorrow against the Indiana Pacers, with tip-off scheduled for just after 7:00 PM from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis.