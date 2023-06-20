After finishing with the worst record in the NBA in 2022-23, the hope was that the Detroit Pistons would land the No. 1 overall pick, or at least No. 2 or No. 3 at the worst, but that was not in the cards, and here we are. Now, the 2023 NBA Draft is just days away, and as it stands, our Pistons hold the No. 5 overall pick in the first round. According to a 2023 NBA Mock Draft published by The Ringer, the Pistons will land the next Larry Johnson.

Detroit Pistons land next Larry Johnson in 2023 NBA Mock Draft

Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer believes the Pistons will select F Jarace Walker out of the University of Houston with the No. 5 overall pick. O'Connor's comparison for Walker is Larry Johnson, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1991 NBA Draft. Though L.J. was a 2-time NBA All-Star selection, his overall production dropped quickly after he started to have back issues with the New York Knicks. Here is what O'Connor has to say about the Pistons taking Walker.

“The Pistons have selected guards in the lottery in three consecutive years and should lean in another direction now. Walker is one of my favorite prospects because of the scoring flashes he showed in high school and the defensive prowess he displayed in college. And for the Pistons, he could fit in the frontcourt right alongside Jalen Duren.”

Bottom Line: The Pistons have options at No. 5

The 2023 NBA Draft is poised to become highly intriguing at this point, with numerous possibilities for the Detroit Pistons and their No. 5 overall pick. Cam Whitmore and Jarace Walker are prominent options that have garnered significant attention, but the impressive performances of Amen and Ausar Thompson have captured the admiration of front offices throughout the league in recent weeks. It remains to be seen what decision Pistons GM Troy Weaver will make, but it's highly likely that the aforementioned players are the ones he is closely considering. Only time will reveal the direction he ultimately chooses to take.