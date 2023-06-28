Detroit Pistons general manager Troy Weaver has made the decision to pick up the player options of both Alec Burks and Isaiah Livers for next season, according to a recently released report.

Detroit Pistons Isaiah Livers " class="wp-image-415281" srcset="https://detroitsportsnation.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/Screen-Shot-2023-06-27-at-9.46.15-PM.png 1376w, https://detroitsportsnation.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/Screen-Shot-2023-06-27-at-9.46.15-PM-150x99.png 150w, https://detroitsportsnation.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/Screen-Shot-2023-06-27-at-9.46.15-PM-300x198.png 300w, https://detroitsportsnation.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/Screen-Shot-2023-06-27-at-9.46.15-PM-696x458.png 696w, https://detroitsportsnation.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/Screen-Shot-2023-06-27-at-9.46.15-PM-1068x703.png 1068w" sizes="(max-width: 1376px) 100vw, 1376px" title="Detroit Pistons make decision on Alec Burks and Isaiah Livers Pistons News Reports">

Both Livers and Burks have been good pieces for Detroit

The news was confirmed by Omari Sankofa II of The Detroit News:

A former Michigan Wolverine, Livers was selected by the Pistons with the 42nd overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Despite only playing in 19 games in his first NBA season, he was able to average an impressive 42.2% shooting rate from beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, Burks proved himself to be a valuable asset for the Pistons coming off the bench last season, averaging 12.8 points on 43.6% overall shooting and 41.4% shooting rate from beyond the arc.

The option for Burks will count as $10.5 million against the salary cap, while the options for Livers will be $1.8 million.

Livers plans on elevating his career

“I plan on taking the next step in my career and as a player next season and just come back, not completely different, but just elevated,” Livers said in April. “That way, when asked upon I can execute what coach wants me to do on offense, and defensively I’m going to get it done. Definitely take that into the offseason and you come back just a better player.”

Key Points

The Pistons have picked up options for both Isaiah Livers and Alec Burks

Both players have been solid pieces for the rebuilding Pistons

Livers plans on taking his game to the next level this year

Wrapping It Up

Both Livers and Burks figure into Weaver's plans in the rebuilding process for now. Let's hope that under new head coach Monty Williams, they can both continue taking the next steps in their NBA careers to help Detroit get back to being a routinely successful squad.