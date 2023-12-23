Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores calls idea of selling the team ‘Ridiculous'

On Thursday night, Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores faced a vocal backlash from the fans, culminating in a striking scene at Little Caesars Arena. Despite facing a weakened Utah Jazz team, missing their top two scorers and eight rotation players, the Pistons succumbed to their 25th consecutive defeat. This loss triggered a chorus of discontent among the home crowd, with fans loudly chanting ‘Sell the team! Sell the team! Sell the team!' in the late stages of the fourth quarter.

Tom Gores Stands Firm Amidst Criticism

Responding to the increasing displeasure of Pistons fans, owner Tom Gores firmly dismissed the idea of selling the franchise. Speaking to select media members on Friday, Gores emphasized the contributions of the Pistons beyond the basketball court.

“They can say what they want, but that’s ridiculous,” Gores said via The Athletic. “Other than winning — and we should win more games — we do a lot in the community. Players, the organization, we do a lot in the community. If you put aside winning, we’ve made a very big difference in the community. That means a lot to me. I understand that’s only going to mean a lot to people if we win, but the underworking of what’s happening and with our community, over all these years, is there. We’re doing multibillion-dollar things outside of (basketball). I understand the fans being upset, but it’s a ridiculous thought.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Pistons' 25th consecutive loss, despite facing a significantly weakened Utah Jazz, highlights the team's current struggles. Fan chants for the sale of the team reflect growing dissatisfaction with the Pistons' performance and direction. Tom Gores emphasizes the team's community impact and contributions, asserting the idea of selling the Pistons as unfounded.

A Delicate Balance of Performance and Community Impact

The Pistons' current plight is a complex mix of on-court performance and off-court contributions. While the team's efforts in community engagement and external ventures are notable, the fans' growing impatience underscores the primary expectation from a professional sports franchise – winning. The chants at Little Caesars Arena vividly illustrate that success in sports is often quantified by victories and losses.

The Pistons, just a game away from tying the single-season record and three from the all-time record for consecutive losses, face the challenge of reconciling their commendable community work with the urgent need for on-court success. Tom Gores' commitment to the Pistons is evident, but as the team teeters on the brink of an unwanted record, balancing community impact with basketball achievement remains an essential task for the franchise's management.