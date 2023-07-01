Detroit Pistons pull off pair of late-night trades

Friday was an extremely busy day around the NBA, as players were signing deals right and left. But, our Detroit Pistons waited until many of their fans had gone to bed before pulling off a couple of late-night trades. In one of those trades, the Pistons acquired G Monte Morris from the Washington Wizards, and in the other, they sent Balsa Koprivica to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Pistons trade for Monte Morris

In a recent update by Shams Charania and James Edwards III of The Athletic, it has been revealed that the Detroit Pistons have completed a trade with the Washington Wizards, acquiring guard Monte Morris. As per reports, the Pistons have agreed to send a 2027 second-round pick to the Wizards in exchange for Morris. During the 2022-23 season, he averaged 10.3 points and 5.3 assists in 62 games with the Wizards.

Pistons send Balsa Koprivica to the Clippers

The Detroit Pistons have executed a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers, relinquishing the rights to Balsa Koprivica in exchange for cash considerations. Koprivica, a 23-year-old, was initially selected as the 57th overall pick by the Charlotte Hornets in the 2021 NBA Draft before being traded to the Pistons. Although Koprivica showcased his abilities during the Pistons' summer league in 2022, he did not have the opportunity to make his NBA debut.