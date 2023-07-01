Merch
Pistons News Reports

Detroit Pistons trade Balsa Koprivica to Los Angeles Clippers

By W.G. Brady
According to multiple reports, the Detroit Pistons have traded the right to Balsa Koprivica to the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for cash.

Pistons trade Koprivica to Clippers

The 23-year-old Koprivica had a stint at Florida State before being selected as the 57th overall pick in the 2021 draft by the Charlotte Hornets before being traded to the Pistons. Koprivica showcased his skills by participating in the summer league for the Pistons in 2022, but he never played in an NBA game.

