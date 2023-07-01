When the Detroit Lions selected offensive tackle Penei Sewell in the 2021 NFL Draft, GM Brad Holmes, head coach Dan Campbell, and the rest of the Lions' War Room celebrated. The reason for the celebration was that they projected that Sewell would come in and be a Pro-Bowl-type tackle for the next decade or so. Well, so far so good, and Diante Lee of The Athletic has made the least bold prediction of all time regarding Sewell. Lee predicts the Lions will pick up Sewell's fifth-year extension when the time comes. (Duh)

Detroit Lions predicted to make expensive decision regarding Penei Sewell

Here is what Lee has to say about the Lions picking up Sewell's fifth-year option when the time is right: (Note: Lee is speaking about Sewell and OT Rashawn Slater at the same time)

Finding reliable data on offensive line play is still tricky in the modern era — which is why we should be thankful it’s been so obvious that Sewell and Slater walked into the league ready to play at Pro Bowl levels. They’re already top-10 tackles on their respective sides (Sewell on the right, Slater on the left), and their powerful styles of play don’t come at the cost of performance in the passing game.

Both rank in the top 10 of pressure rate allowed, and they anchor passing offenses that are top 10 in EPA and success rate when they’re on the field. Premium position talent always tips the scale a bit, but Sewell and Slater being ahead of schedule will make these decisions even easier for the Lions and Chargers, respectively.

Bottom Line: Just a Matter of Time

Folks, if you think there is any chance at all that the Lions do not pick up Sewell's fifth-year option when the time to do so rolls around, I'm not really sure that you should be allowed to be around other human beings. Sewell has quickly emerged as one of the top offensive tackles in the NFL, and he is only getting better. Not only will he be around through his rookie deal, but I predict (also not remotely bold) that he will eventually get a multi-year mega-deal to stay in Detroit.