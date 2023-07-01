Detroit Red Wings linked to Alex Killorn, 2 other players

Heading into the 2023 NHL Draft, many believed that it was just a matter of time before Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman made a deal for Alex DeBrincat. As the first round of the draft unfolded, and the Red Wings made their two picks at No. 9 and No. 17 it became clear that a trade for DeBrincat was not in the cards. With the Red Wings' trade talks for DeBrincat “stalled,” NHL insider Elliotte Friedman says all eyes are now on F Alex Killorn.

Detroit Red Wings linked to Alex Killorn

According to Friedman, now that the trade talks for DeBrincat seem to be at a standstill, “all eyes are on” Killorn. Killorn, who is 33, is an unrestricted free agent, which means he can sign with any team beginning on Saturday. During the 2022-23 season, he played in all 82 games for the Tampa Bay Lightning, scoring 27 goals and dishing out 37 assists.

Detroit Red Wings also linked to 2 other players

In addition to Killorn, Friedman is also linking (in some capacity) the Red Wing to two other players. Those two players are free agents Ryan O’Reilly and J.T. Compher. O'Reilly, who is 32, scored 16 goals and assisted on 14 others in 53 games with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Compher, who is 28, scored 17 goals while assisting on 28 others in 82 games for the Colorado Avalanche this past season.

Bottom Line: Let the games begin!

The puck drops on the 2023 NHL Free Agency period on Saturday at noon, and one thing is for certain, Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman has some money to spend if that is what he wants to do. As noted by Friedman, with the DeBrincat trade talk stalled, it really seems as if Yzerman is up to something.