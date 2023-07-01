Detroit Pistons trade for G Monte Morris

According to a report from Shams Charania and James Edwards III of The Athletic, the Detroit Pistons have traded the Washington Wizards for guard, Monte Morris. Edwards reports that the Pistons are sending a future second-round pick to the Wizards in exchange for Morris. (Update: It will be a 2027 second-round pick)

Pistons trade for Morris

Morris, who is 28, was initially selected by the Denver Nuggets in the 2nd Round of the 2017 NBA Draft. During the 2022-23 season, Morris averaged 10.3 points and 5.3 assists in 62 games with the Wizards.

Bottom Line: Pistons get a veteran guard

By trading for Morris, the Pistons have added a veteran guard to their roster for the 2023-24 season. Morris, who is from Flint, Michigan, gives the Pistons another expiring contract, that they could unload following the upcoming season.