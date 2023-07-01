Merch
Detroit Pistons trade for G Monte Morris

By W.G. Brady
According to a report from Shams Charania and James Edwards III of The Athletic, the Detroit Pistons have traded the Washington Wizards for guard, Monte Morris. Edwards reports that the Pistons are sending a future second-round pick to the Wizards in exchange for Morris. (Update: It will be a 2027 second-round pick)

Detroit Pistons 2023 NBA Mock Draft Tobias Harris Cam Johnson Monte Morris

Pistons trade for Morris

Morris, who is 28, was initially selected by the Denver Nuggets in the 2nd Round of the 2017 NBA Draft. During the 2022-23 season, Morris averaged 10.3 points and 5.3 assists in 62 games with the Wizards.

Detroit Pistons Monte Morris

Bottom Line: Pistons get a veteran guard

By trading for Morris, the Pistons have added a veteran guard to their roster for the 2023-24 season. Morris, who is from Flint, Michigan, gives the Pistons another expiring contract, that they could unload following the upcoming season.

