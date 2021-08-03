Detroit Pistons re-sign Cory Joseph, ink free-agent F Trey Lyles

Detroit Pistons GM Troy Weaver continues to stay busy after signing free-agent

He’s re-signed guard Cory Joseph to a two-year contract worth $10 million, and has also brought aboard free-agent forward Trey Lyles for two years and $5 million:

Free agent guard Cory Joseph and the Detroit Pistons have reached an agreement on a two-year, $10 million deal, CEO of @KlutchSports’ @RichPaul4 tells @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 3, 2021

Free agent forward Trey Lyles has reached an agreement with the Detroit Pistons on a two-year, $5 million deal, CEO @RichPaul4 of @KlutchSports tells @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 3, 2021

The Pistons originally acquired Joseph from the Sacramento Kings this past March in a deal that saw Delon Wright go the other way. In 19 games (11 starts) with Detroit following his arrival, he averaged 12 points, 5.5 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game.

Lyles, who was drafted 12 overall by the Utah Jazz in 2015, has suited up for the Jazz along with the Denver Nuggets and San Antonio Spurs. He’s averaged 7.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game in 374 career NBA contests.