Detroit Pistons release training camp roster for 2023-24

Detroit Pistons release training camp roster for 2023-24

The Detroit Pistons have unveiled their complete training camp roster, and it comes with a sense of déjà vu. This season's roster remains virtually unchanged, with 14 players on guaranteed contracts, ensuring stability within the team. Notable names gracing the lineup include:

  • Marvin Bagley
  • Bojan Bogdanovic
  • Alec Burks
  • Cade Cunningham
  • Jalen Duren
  • Joe Harris
  • Killian Hayes
  • Jaden Ivey
  • Isaiah Livers
  • Monte Morris
  • Jared Rhoden
  • Marcus Sasser
  • Zavier Simpson
  • Isaiah Stewart
The only fresh faces on the roster compared to last season's 15-man lineup are the team's two draft picks, Ausar Thompson and Marcus Sasser, along with two players acquired via offseason trades, Joe Harris and Monte Morris.

  1. Detroit Pistons reveal their training camp roster with familiar faces.
  2. The roster comprises 14 players on guaranteed contracts, ensuring stability.
  3. Notable additions include two draft picks and two players acquired through offseason trades.

With the return of key players and minimal changes, the Detroit Pistons are poised to build on the continuity established in the previous season. This approach signifies a deliberate effort to cultivate team cohesion and develop a competitive edge as they head into training camp.

