Detroit Pistons release training camp roster for 2023-24
The Detroit Pistons have unveiled their complete training camp roster, and it comes with a sense of déjà vu. This season's roster remains virtually unchanged, with 14 players on guaranteed contracts, ensuring stability within the team. Notable names gracing the lineup include:
- Marvin Bagley
- Bojan Bogdanovic
- Alec Burks
- Cade Cunningham
- Jalen Duren
- Joe Harris
- Killian Hayes
- Jaden Ivey
- Isaiah Livers
- Monte Morris
- Jared Rhoden
- Marcus Sasser
- Zavier Simpson
- Isaiah Stewart
The only fresh faces on the roster compared to last season's 15-man lineup are the team's two draft picks, Ausar Thompson and Marcus Sasser, along with two players acquired via offseason trades, Joe Harris and Monte Morris.
- Detroit Pistons reveal their training camp roster with familiar faces.
- The roster comprises 14 players on guaranteed contracts, ensuring stability.
- Notable additions include two draft picks and two players acquired through offseason trades.
Bottom Line – Building on Continuity
With the return of key players and minimal changes, the Detroit Pistons are poised to build on the continuity established in the previous season. This approach signifies a deliberate effort to cultivate team cohesion and develop a competitive edge as they head into training camp.