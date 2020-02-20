Detroit Pistons to sign former Michigan G Derrick Walton Jr.

After parting ways with Reggie Jackson, it was just a matter of time before the Detroit Pistons announced a corresponding roster move.

That roster move came on Thursday as the Pistons plan to sign former Michigan guard Derrick Walton Jr. to a 10-day contract.

The Pistons plan to sign guard Derrick Walton Jr. to a 10-day contract, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 20, 2020

- Advertisement -

Nation, do you think Walton Jr. will price himself worthy of a longer stay than 10 days?