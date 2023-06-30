Merch
Detroit Pistons Announce Their Summer League Roster

The Detroit Pistons have officially released their upcoming roster for the Summer League games.

By Eric Vincent
1 min.
Ausar Thompson

The Detroit Pistons have finalized and revealed their 2023 Summer League roster. The games start on July 8 with their first matchup against the Orlando Magic.

Detroit's roster is headlined by their first-round selections, Ausar Thompson and Marcus Sasser. Breakout players Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren are also listed on the roster. However, extended time for them is not likely, considering their standout rookie play last season.

The rest of the roster and coaches that will be active for Summer League are listed below:

Detroit Pistons

Detroit Pistons

