Detroit Red Wings 2023 NHL Draft: Round 1 Grade

The Detroit Red Wings have wrapped up the first round of the draft and have selected Center Nate Danielson with the ninth pick and then took Defenseman Axel Sandin Pellikka with the 17th pick.

The Red Wings needed scoring, and the ninth pick of Nate Danielson was a little bit of a head-scratcher, especially with the names still available on the board, but I trust Steve Yzerman saw something maybe we didn't come with Danielson. Connor Bedard also said Danielson was one of the toughest players he had to say against, which, when the biggest name in this draft says that, is saying something.

With the 17th pick of the first round that they got in the trade for Filip Hronek, they turned it into a defenseman with Axel Sandin Pellikka, which the Red Wings did need, but it was still surprising. That trade was mentioned to be traded to Ottawa for DeBrincat, but it was also hinted that they could draft the player Ottawa wanted and package it; I doubt that was the case, but you did use the pick to add something you needed in a right-handed defenseman.

Bottom Line and Grade for Round 1 of the Detroit Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings passed up some solid players I had on my board for them to take at both picks. Sandin Pellikka was mentioned all along at 17, and the Red Wings got their guy; it was even said he could have been the best offensive defenseman on the whole draft board, so that could be something to watch for.

I didn't have Danielson on my radar for the Wings, and being outside the top ten on every big board makes me a little skeptical, but I like what I heard about him on the broadcast tonight. Tonight was a weird draft starting with Adam Fantilli dropping to three when everyone had him going second to Anaheim, so you had to know nothing would go right, but the Red Wings come away with players who could work out for them for the future.

1st Round Grade: B