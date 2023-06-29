Getting to know the Detroit Red Wings No.17 Pick Axel Sandin Pellikka

The Detroit Red Wings selected Axel Sandin Pellikka with the 17th pick in the 2023 NHL Draft from Skelleftea of the Swedish Hockey League.

Sandin Pellikka Juniors By the Numbers

26 Games Played

5 Goals

17 Assists

22 Points

+3 +/-

12 PIM

Scouting Report

Sandin Pellikka is an offensive defenceman with legitimate first-unit power play upside. His puck skills, playmaking, shot, and the ability to walk an offensive blue line make him a credible scoring threat with the puck on his stick, as does his ability to process options and make plays at speed off the rush. The Swedish blueliner is an engaged defender, particularly stout between the blue lines and along the boards. -EliteProspects 2023 NHL Draft Guide

Key Points:

The Red Wings selected Axel Sandin Pellikka with the 17th pick.

Sandin Pellikkka played last season for the Swedish World Junior team and the Swedish Hockey League.

Bottom Line for the Detroit Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings needed offense, but they used their 17th pick to take an offensive-minded defenseman. Sandin Pellikka said he wouldn't be in Detroit for the 2023 season, but after that, who knows, so he could be a part of the “core” that Steve Yzerman talked about in his press conference last week. I wanted Gabe Perreault at this pick, but this was a solid backup, and the Red Wings did need help on the blue line, so this pick makes sense for the Red Wings, and we'll see how it works out down the road.