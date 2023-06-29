Getting to know the Detroit Red Wings No.9 Pick, Nate Danielson

The Detroit Red Wings selected Center Nate Danielson with the ninth pick in the 2023 NHL Draft from the Brandon Wheat Kings of the Western Hockey League in Canada.

Nate Danielson By the Numbers

68 Games Played

145 Career Games Played

33 Goals

59 Career Goals

45 Assists

91 Career Assists

78 Points

150 Career Points

-12 +/-

+7 Career +/-

38 PIM

80 Career PIM

Scouting Report

Danielson was a creator of rush offence, building speed beneath the puck, charging through the neutral zone with possession, carving the ice up with powerful, agile crossovers, and turning the corner on opposing defenceman. Equal parts natural speed as a skater and handling skill made that a relatively effective signature move for the Wheat Kings centre. -EliteProspects 2023 NHL Draft Guide

Key Points

The Detroit Red Wings Selected Nate Danielson with the ninth pick overall.

Nate Danielson played for Brandon Wheat Kings of the Western Hockey League.

Bottom Line for the Detroit Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings needed scoring help, and with Danielson, they got it, putting up 78 points for the Wheat Kings last season. This pick is a little surprising with the names on the board, but you have to trust Steve Yzerman knows what he is doing and sees something special in Danielson that many of us Wings fans did not see.