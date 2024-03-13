Search

This may not be the HUGE splash some Detroit Lions fans were hoping for, but it would be a pretty big one.

The Detroit Red Wings more closely resemble the Hindenburg in the last two weeks than a team ready to make the playoffs!

OUCH! Watch as Red Wings F Joe Veleno is hit in the head by a wicked slapshot off the stick of Connor Clifton.
Paul Tyler

Detroit Red Wings admit they ‘must be better’ after dropping 6th straight game

Red Wings News Reports

The Detroit Red Wings admit things aren’t going according to plan after their latest blowout setback.

It’s been a rough go of it for the Detroit Red Wings of late, as they’ve now lost six straight games following last night’s rough 7-3 setback at the hands of the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center in western New York. As defenseman Jeff Petry put it, the team knows that they ‘must be better’.

Detroit Red Wings admit

The Red Wings suffered their 6th straight defeat

Tuesday night proved to be a tumultuous affair for the Red Wings, with little going according to plan. They found themselves trailing 4-1 to the Buffalo Sabres heading into the second period, prompting the replacement of goaltender Alex Lyon with James Reimer due to the relentless offensive onslaught by the home team.

Despite goals from Ben Chiarot, Lucas Raymond, and Jake Walman, the consolation was minimal considering the team’s struggles since the conclusion of February.

The Detroit Red Wings admit that they must play better

However, this roster boasts several seasoned veterans, suggesting that surrender is not in their vocabulary. Anticipate a resilient response from the Red Wings as they seek to overcome their recent challenges and reclaim their winning form.

“We all know that game was just put out there wasn’t what we need at this time of the year,” Petry said. “Especially with the circumstances we have on hand, and everybody realizes that. We know we have to be better.

“They came out and dictated the pace and we gave them too much space to enter our zone and neutral zone early on.”

However, Petry said that neither he nor the rest of his teammates are waiving the white flag of surrender.

“There are things we’ve identified that have slipped into our game and things we need to improve on,” Petry said. “We all believe in each other in here and we believe we have a group to come out of this and come out of this stronger. It’s going to take a complete 60-minute effort to continue to build off those things.”

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. The Detroit Red Wings once again lost in embarrassing fashion, falling to the Buffalo Sabres by a 7-3 final score
  2. The Red Wings found themselves trailing in the 1st period alone by a 4-1 score to the host Buffalo Sabres, who moved closer to Detroit in the standings
  3. Jeff Petry isn’t waiving the white flag of surrender, and neither of his teammates despite the frustrating setbacks
10 Detroit Red Wings

Bottom Line: No choice but to improve

The stark reality of Detroit’s situation is undeniable: their once comfortable lead in the standings has evaporated in less than three weeks, a consequence of their own struggles compounded by the hot streaks of their opponents.

As they face this critical juncture, the Red Wings must summon their resolve and commit to a renewed focus on playoff contention. The pivotal moment begins as they host the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night at Little Caesars Arena. It’s a prime opportunity for Detroit to demonstrate their resilience and determination to reclaim their position in the playoff race.

