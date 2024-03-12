Detroit Red Wings’ Joe Veleno Injured After Taking Slapshot to Head [Video]

Joe Veleno Injured

The Detroit Red Wings faced a tough night as they were dominated by the Buffalo Sabres, but the game took a frightening turn during the 2nd period when Red Wings forward Joe Veleno was struck in the head by a powerful slapshot.

What Happened to Joe Veleno?

The incident occurred when a slap shot off the stick of Connor Clifton of the Buffalo Sabres hit Veleno in the helmet, causing him to fall to the ice. The impact was visibly jarring, and Veleno required immediate attention from the team’s medical staff.

Scary moment for Joe Veleno after he took a Connor Clifton shot to the head #LetsGoBuffalo #LGRW pic.twitter.com/DdZMipyFiC — Buffalo Hockey Moments (@SabresPlays) March 13, 2024

Fortunately, Veleno was able to get up under his own power, but he was clearly shaken by the incident as he was escorted to the locker room for further evaluation. The arena fell silent as fans and players alike were left concerned for Veleno’s well-being.

Why It Matters

Head injuries are always a serious matter in hockey, and the Red Wings will undoubtedly take every precaution necessary to ensure Veleno’s safety and health. Veleno, a promising young talent, has been a key player for the Red Wings this season, and his absence would be keenly felt by the team.

As the game continued, the Red Wings were left to regroup and refocus after witnessing their teammate’s scary moment. Not long after the injury, Clifton scored a goal to put the Sabres up 5-1.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Bottom Line

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers that players face on the ice and the importance of player safety in the game of hockey. The Red Wings and the entire hockey community will be hoping for positive news regarding Veleno’s condition in the coming days.

We will provide updates on Joe Veleno’s condition as soon as more information becomes available.