Detroit Red Wings announce roster move prior to matchup vs. Los Angeles Kings

Getting the call: Detroit Red Wings announce roster move ahead of tonight's game at Little Caesars Arena.

The Detroit Red Wings have made the most of the early days of January, amassing an impressive seven out of a potential eight points in the standings. As they gear up to bounce back from Thursday night's overtime setback, the team has revealed a roster call-up from their American Hockey League affiliate, the Grand Rapids Griffins ahead of tonight's game against the visiting Los Angeles Kings at Little Caesars Arena.

Defenseman Brogan Rafferty is on his way up

Defenseman Brogan Rafferty, who inked a two-year, two-way contract with the Red Wings last summer following his tenure with the Seattle Kraken organization, has been called up to join the team this afternoon.

Right now, there hasn't been any further information released as to why Rafferty was summoned from Grand Rapids.

Rafferty, who has three games of NHL experience with the Vancouver Canucks, played 72 games last season with the Coachella Valley Firebirds. This season with the Griffins, he's played in 33 games, registering 13 points (one goal, 12 assists).

Bottom Line: Can Detroit keep their momentum?

Facing the need to accumulate points in the standings following a challenging December, Detroit has shown resilience in the early days of January.

Tonight's game against the Los Angeles Kings is scheduled to kick off at 7:00 PM, with television coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and radio coverage on 97.1 The Ticket.