Derek Lalonde says Detroit Red Wings ‘deserved a point’ in loss vs. Oilers

Head coach Derek Lalonde says Detroit Red Wings ‘deserved a point' from their overtime setback against Edmonton on Thursday night.

The Detroit Red Wings squandered a stellar goaltending performance by Alex Lyon on Thursday night, despite his remarkable 44 saves. Unfortunately, the team fell short in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Edmonton Oilers. Lyon's outstanding efforts in net went unrewarded as the Red Wings couldn't secure the victory.

The Red Wings fell in OT to the Oilers

After a scoreless 40 minutes, Detroit's Andrew Copp ended the scoreless tie with his first goal in 27 games. However, goals from Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman gave Edmonton the lead. Detroit fought back, leveling the score as defenseman Olli Maatta capitalized on a loose puck, beating former Red Wings goaltender Calvin Pickard late in the third period.

In overtime, defenseman Darnell Nurse secured the extra point for Edmonton, capitalizing on a Detroit turnover in front of their own net.

Derek Lalonde says Detroit Red Wings ‘deserved' the point they earned in the standings

Thanks to 44 saves from goaltender Alex Lyon, the Red Wings were able to salvage a valuable point in the standings.

“Just a goal in overtime,” said Lalonde of the difference in the game. “That's a 2-2 hockey game. Both teams probably deserved a point. They had a lot more volume in shots (47-18) but we hit a lot of iron. We missed an open net, hit a couple of crossbars and post, and the play in overtime was a turnover in front of our net from a tired player.“

Lalonde was also very complimentary of Lyon's performance in net.

“Our guys feed off him,” Lalonde said. “He was excellent. Handling the puck, his rebound control. Some big saves too. He's a big part of why we got a point.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Red Wings fell to the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night at Little Caesars Arena by a 3-2 final score in overtime The Red Wings and Oilers traded a pair of goals each in the 3rd period before Darnell Nurse scored in overtime Head coach Derek Lalonde says the Red Wings deserved the point in the standings they earned

Bottom Line: Right back at it for Detroit

The Red Wings can feel good about the fact that they've earned seven of a possible eight points in the standings so far in 2024, helping to erase the bad memory of the awful month of December that they endured.

The Red Wings will next hit the ice on Saturday night against the Los Angeles Kings at Little Caecsars Arena.