Detroit Red Wings announce roster moves before NYE matchup vs. Bruins

The Detroit Red Wings announce roster moves prior to tomorrow's NYE matchup vs. Boston at Little Caesars Arena. Photo Credit: Rick Osentoski – USA Today Sports

The Detroit Red Wings just secured a thrilling victory over the Nashville Predators with a dramatic 5-4 win at Little Caesars Arena on Friday night; Lucas Raymond‘s overtime goal sealed the deal in an intense matchup. As they gear up to take on the divisional rival Boston Bruins, the Red Wings have made some roster changes in preparation for tomorrow night's game.

Both Joe Veleno and Christian Fischer are set to return

The Red Wings have faced the absence of forwards Joe Veleno and Christian Fischer due to injuries in recent games. However, it was confirmed today that both players are set to return to the lineup for tomorrow night's NYE matchup at home.

To accommodate their return, Jonatan Berggren and Austin Czarnik have been reassigned to the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins.



Berggren showcased his skills in nine games this season for Detroit, contributing two goals along with three assists. Czarnik, in his 18 appearances, secured a lone assist.

Before his injury, Veleno had a standout performance in the 2023-24 season, tallying seven goals and six assists across 34 games. Fischer, in his inaugural season with Detroit following his summer free agency acquisition, accumulated two goals and six assists in 33 games played.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line: Time to ring in the New Year with two points

The Red Wings secured a crucial two points in the standings by clinching a much-needed win against Nashville, a victory that comes as a relief amid their concerning slump.

Tomorrow night, in Detroit's annual New Year's Eve showdown, the Red Wings will host the Boston Bruins. The game kicks off earlier than usual, starting at 5:00 PM instead of the typical 7:00 PM, and can be caught on Bally Sports Detroit for television viewers or tuned in on 97.1 The Ticket for radio coverage.