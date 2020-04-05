Detroit Red Wings: Best Hits From the Playoff Streak [Video]

For 25 straight seasons, Detroit Red Wings fans had the pleasure of watching their favorite team compete in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. But as we know, all good things eventually come to an end and that’s exactly what happened when the Red Wings finally came up short following the 2016-2017 regular season.

During those 25 years, there were some awesome moments that we will never forget. There were also some awesome hits that some of the Red Wings opponents may still be thinking about!

Here is a nice video of the best hits from the Red Wings playoff streak.

Enjoy!